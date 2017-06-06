

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former acting Assistant Attorney General Steven Bradbury has been nominated as General Counsel of the Transportation Department, the White House announced on Monday.



Bradbury authored the so-called 'torture memos' authorizing enhanced interrogation techniques under former President George W. Bush.



The enhanced interrogation techniques included waterboarding, slapping, stress positions, and sleep deprivation and have been described as torture by human rights groups.



A statement from the White House noted Bradbury, who is currently a litigation partner at Dechert LLP, has extensive experience with automotive safety and airline competition issues.



Bush nominated Bradbury as Assistant Attorney General, but the nomination was blocked by Senate Democrats because of the memos.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX