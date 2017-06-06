

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - A Delta Air Lines passenger was mauled and severely injured by an emotional support dog aboard a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



A Delta spokesperson told Fox 5 Atlanta that the passenger was taken off from the flight to receive medical attention.



'The gentleman's face was completely bloody, blood in his eyes, cheeks, nose, his mouth, his shirt was covered in blood,' passenger Bridget Maddox-Peoples told Fox 5. She said the dog was a possible lab mix weighing around 50 pounds.



Delta confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox 5 and said the dog and its owner eventually departed Atlanta on a later flight.



'Prior to pushback of flight 1430, ATL-SAN, a passenger sustained a bite from another passenger's emotional support dog. The customer who was bitten was removed from the flight to receive medical attention. Local law enforcement cleared the dog, and the dog and its owner were re-accommodated on a later flight; the dog will fly in a kennel.'



