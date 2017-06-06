

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures snapped back Tuesday amid speculation recent losses were overdone. Prices tumbled over the past few weeks amid expectations the global supply glut will linger into next year.



That's despite a supply quota plan from OPEC that is intended to re-balance oil markets. In fact, oil production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries marked their first monthly increase since October, according to a S&P Global Platts survey released Tuesday.



Also, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have cut all diplomatic ties with the Qatar, threatening OPEC's coordination on supply cuts intended to put a floor under oil prices



At home, U.S. drillers have added rigs for 20 weeks in a row, and with President Donald Trump reversing bans on Arctic exploration, analysts expect even more output in the coming years.



Still with the dollar falling sharply today, WTI light sweet crude oil rose 79 cents, or 1.7%, to end at $48.19/bbl.



Traders will be paying attention to U.S. inventories data over the next few days. The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration has the government's numbers tomorrow morning.



