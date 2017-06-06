StickerBeans Debuts In Nordstrom Department Stores Nationwide

StickerBeans™ Enters Nordstrom as the Rhinestone Sticker Is Fast Becoming the Country's Hottest Decorative Collectible

TENAFLY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / StickerBeans™ (www.stickerbeans.com), the rhinestone sticker collectibles that are burgeoning into a must-have for kids everywhere, make their debut at Nordstrom stores nationwide.

Available in a wide variety of sizes and sparkling 3-D rhinestone colors, StickerBeans customizes and decorates any cell phone, tablet, school supply, luggage, wall or more with a fun array of shapes including Emoji, Sports, Animal, Food and many more.

Created by moms - and long-time friends - Dana Runyon and Kim Spadaccini, StickerBeans initially launched in select specialty retail outlets throughout the east coast to instant success, with the colorful stickers flying off the shelves into the eager hands of kids and parents.

"StickerBeans are developed to give young girls the opportunity to express themselves through the many sticker designs. We are extremely excited to have Nordstrom as a major retail home for StickerBeans™ and look forward to a successful association with this extraordinary and prestigious retailer," said Runyon.

About StickerBeans:

StickerBeans is a line of design collectibles created for kids as a fun and creative way to customize their possessions and surroundings. Under the tag line "Ready, Stick, Sparkle!" StickerBeans harkens back to the favorite childhood pastime of sticker collecting combined with today's passion for creativity and customization. Company principals Dana Runyon and Kim Spadaccini dedicated themselves towards creating an affordable sticker that mimics the in-demand hand-set Swarovski crystal designs available in high-end boutiques. The result is a compelling line of collectible stickers for kids that adapt trendy images adorned in bright and colorful rhinestones.

