According to industry estimates, as of August 2016 property/casualty insurance fraud alone accounted for an estimated $32 billion a year. Claims, premiums, and employee-related frauds are the three areas with a high rate of fraud cases and because of these insurance frauds, premium costs for policyholders as well as the overall cost for the insurer goes up. This has sparked an increased need for a proper tool to counter such incidences.

Quantzig notes that "using analytical technology is one of the most potent tools which can lead to sophisticated scams being busted. Tools like claims scoring and predictive modeling help detect fraud before the payment is even made."

Data analytics and data mining can be used for consolidating the claims database which will result in easier tracking of false cases. Analytics also helps the industry to gain transparency in its operations, *improving its reputation. In the long run, both the insurer and the insured are benefited from the improvement in the quality of insurance products.

Companies have already started implementing fraud detection analytics to reduce time and resources spent on false alarms, while catching more fraudulent claims. One leading global insurance company recently saved $25 million by implementing fraudulent analytics models, identifying 25% more fraud cases and reducing false alarms by 50%

