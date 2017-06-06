American Express VP to Reveal Guidelines for Creating Customer Value Through Technology at the 13th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Premier industry event will also include lessons on leadership from Michael "Coop" Cooper, Founder at Innovators and Influencers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the 13th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXChange, taking place on October 15 - 18th, 2017 at the Hyatt Huntington Beach Resort & Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

Joanna MacLeod, Executive Vice President, Global Service Delivery, American Express, will be presenting a keynote: Delivering a Human Touch in the Digital Age: Building a Global Service Program to Meet Modern Consumer Expectations. She will provide insights into improving customer care and driving efficiency with strategic service redesign, as well as offer guidelines on creating value and loyalty with technology, culture and empathy training.

Prior to her tenure at American Express, Joanna spent three years in the business process outsourcing sector, first as Chief Operating Officer at Sitel EMEA, and then as a consultant providing business transformation services in the HR outsourcing sector. Previous to that, Joanna was the Head of Business Operations & Customer Service at Dell.

Michael O. "Coop" Cooper, Founder, Innovators and Influencers,will be leading a session, Be a Better Leader: Keep People Focused, Energized, Productive and Profitable. As an internationally recognized executive coach, advisor, facilitator and trainer who specializes in working with executive teams to develop the leadership skills, alignment and strategies to grow and thrive in a constantly changing environment, he is especially qualified to provide leadership best practices to customer contact executives.

Michael has twenty-three years of experience as a coach, management consultant, strategist and project leader with Fortune 1000 companies and small businesses in over twenty countries. He has worked with leaders at Accuray, eBay, Genentech, Google, Novell, Sony Computer Entertainment America, Southwest Airlines, TeleNav, Wells Fargo, Yahoo, Yammer and others.

This flagship customer contact event differentiates itself from so many others with a unique, highly interactive and hands-on learning approach focused on providing best practices and immediately implementable take-aways to leverage in the marketplace. The event has garnered substantial praise from participants, including the following:

"Great interactions with leaders in the CX field as their primary responsibility. I am walking away with things to think about, things to do and things to put on the road map for future strategy work." - Vice President, Customer Service, U.S. Cellular Corporation

"High value, focused, collaboration and co-creation to solve problems and grow business." - CX Innovator, Verizon Communications Inc.

"As leaders - good ones - it is important for us to seek others for common practices & share new ideas to keep the industry alive!" - Director, Customer Care, Allegiant Air

