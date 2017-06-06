RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PUM)(SSE: PUMA) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 12,500,000 flow through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow through common share ("FT Share") and one half of one non-flow through Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Share for a 24 month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Flow through proceeds raised will be used towards exploration on the Company's Murray Brook property located in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick.

The Company may, in its sole discretion, pay a finders' fee to agents of the Company consisting of: (i) a cash fee in an amount of up to 8% of the proceeds raised by such finder as part of this Offering, (ii) a number of finder's warrants entitling the holder thereof to purchase that number of Shares of the Company ("Finder's Warrant") that is equal to up to 8% of the number of units placed through the finder as part of this Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.08 per Finder's Warrant.

On May 04, 2017 Puma closed a first and final tranche of a private placement with qualified investors, employees, a consultant and existing security holders for gross proceeds of $140,000 and issued two million units at the price of seven cents per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one full common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of 15 cents per share until May 4th, 2017.

In connection with the offering, the company paid cash finders' fees of $2,240 and issued 32,000 finders' warrants that entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of seven cents for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the offering will be used for the exploration and development of Puma's properties in New Brunswick and for general corporate purposes.

All transactions described herein have received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with advanced precious and base metals projects in Canada. The Company's major assets are the 100% per-cent beneficial interest in the Murray Brook Property, the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project, the Nicholas-Denys Project in New Brunswick and an equity interest in Black Widow Resources related to the Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba. Puma's objective for the coming year is to focus its exploration efforts in New Brunswick.

The contents of this press release were prepared by Marcel Robillard, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma Exploration Inc. to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma Exploration undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

