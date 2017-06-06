Global Oilfield Equipment Rental Market 2017-2022 by Equipment (Drilling Equipment, Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, and Fishing Equipment) & Application (Onshore and Offshore) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Equipment (Drilling Equipment (Drill Pipe, Drill Collars, Hevi-Wate, and Subs), Pressure & Flow Control Equipment, and Fishing Equipment), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The global oilfield equipment rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 20.55 Billion by 2022

Increasing technological advancements in oilfield equipment, rising global investments in Exploration & Production (E&P), growing drilling activity, and increasing unconventional hydrocarbon production in North America would drive the oilfield equipment rental market in the forecast period.

The report segments the oilfield equipment rental market based on equipment into drilling equipment, pressure & flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment. Drilling equipment dominated the equipment segment due to rise in drilling activities in North America, the Middle East, and Africa to meet the energy demand. This considerable increase in the drilling activity is expected to create demand for associated drilling equipment such as drill bits, drill pipe, and casings.

Based on application, oilfield equipment rental market is segmented into onshore and offshore segments. Onshore is the largest segment for the oilfield equipment rental market. The presence of huge onshore shale reserves in the U.S. and Australia, is likely to boost the demand for onshore oilfields.

In this report, the oilfield equipment rental market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global oilfield equipment rental market during the forecast period, because of increasing shale players in the U.S.

Customized demands by drillers and uncertain regulatory framework is expected to slow down the demand for the oilfield equipment rental market during the forecast period. However, the oilfield rental equipment market has potential in refracturing activities in the U.S. and emerging offshore opportunities.

Some of the leading players in the oilfield equipment rental market includes



Halliburton Company (U.S.)

Schlumberger Limited (U.S.)

Weatherford International, PLC ( Switzerland )

) Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Oil States International, Inc. (U.S.)

Parker Drilling Company (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Equipment



7 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Application



8 Oilfield Equipment Rental Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Bestway Oilfields

Circle T Service & Rental, Ltd.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc.

Halliburton Company

John Energy, Ltd.

Key Energy Services, Inc.

Kit Oil & Gas

Oil States International, Inc.

Parker Drilling Company

Schlumberger Limited

Seventy Seven Energy, Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Technipfmc, PLC

Weatherford International, PLC

