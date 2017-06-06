According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global welding wires marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Welding Wires Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering toolsresearch, "The global welding wires market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period owing to demand from the automotive and construction sector. The global welding wires market is expected to be impacted significantly due to the positive outlook of the construction industry."

The market research analysis categorizes the global welding wires market into three major types of segments. They are:

Solid wires

Flux cored wires

Saw wires and fluxes

Solid wires

Solid wires are generally used in metal inert gas welding which requires a shielding gas delivered from a pressurized gas bottle. The shielding gas protects the molten weld pool from atmospheric contaminants. Solid wires are generally made of mild steel and plated with copper in order to prevent oxidation and to aid in electrical conductivity. The copper plating helps in enhancing the life of the weld. These wires are ideally suited for outdoor applications. The advantages of solid wires are that they are cost effective, durable, highly resistant, and simple to make.

"Factors, such as affordability and easy availability, and intrinsic attributes, such as durability, versatility, strength, and 100% recyclability, have made steel an important raw material for construction activities," says Gaurav.

Flux cored wires

Flux cored wires are generally of two types which are gas-shielded and self-shielded. The gas-shielded flux cored wire requires an external shielding gas. On the other hand, the self-shielded variety does not require an external shielding gas. The flux coating on gas shielded flux cored wires helps in improving the quality of the molten weld material. Gas-shielded flux wires work well when welding thicker metals.

Saw wires and fluxes

Saw wires and fluxes are most commonly used in submerged arc welding in different compositions. The combined effect of wire and flux on the tensile strength, chemical composition, and toughness of weld metals are noted and interpreted in terms of element transfer between the slag and the weld metal. Advantages of submerged arc welding include deep weld penetration, minimal arc light emissions, and minimal edge preparation. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications and applicable to thick materials.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Colfax (ESAB)

Hyundai Welding

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The Lincoln Electric Company

