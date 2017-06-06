PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving -- which has been featured on Blue Collar Millionaire, Shark Tank and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence to the Prince George's County area. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more. The franchise opened on May 17 at 7830 Penn Western Court, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772.

Huyustus Fortun and Christian Betancourt are the owners of the franchise.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a national moving and junk removal company and an established, award-winning franchise business.

We are the only nationwide moving company that offers full-service residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups and moving labor services across the United States and Canada.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving awarded Fortun and Betancourt the rights to the franchise in Prince George's County.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of clients and employees. Huyustus and Christian share our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving of Prince George's County is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (301) 298-1540 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/md/prince-georges-county/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/6/11G140527/Images/WIRE-CHHJ-Junk-removal-0bc375b3c0c0a4b89e56c83b4255159b.jpg

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

866-766-0540