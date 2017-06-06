Refrigerants Market to Reach USD 18.05 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Application & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Refrigerant Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The refrigerants market is projected to reach USD 18.05 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The market in several growing economies of the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing spending power, growth in the infrastructure industry, and growth in the manufacture of consumer appliances. The growing food and healthcare industries are also driving the market as these industries require refrigerators for preserving drugs and food items.

Moreover, increasing populations and rising consumption of frozen food are also contributing significantly to the growth of the refrigerants market in the Asia-Pacific. However, the market in the developed economies of Europe and North America is expected to witness slow growth due to changing trends regarding restrictions on the use of fluorocarbons under regulations of the Montreal Protocol. Hydrocarbons (HC) refrigerants will gain importance in North America due to the rapid shift from fluorocarbon to hydrocarbon based refrigerants.

On the basis of type, the refrigerants market is segmented into three major categories, namely, fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganics. Fluorocarbons are further segmented into Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoro Olefins (HFOs); hydrocarbons into propane and isobutane; and inorganics into ammonia and CO2, among others. Fluorocarbon refrigerants are estimated to account for the maximum share of the global refrigerants consumption in 2017. However, owing to their undesirable effect on the ozone layer, the demand for fluorocarbon refrigerants is expected to decline.

Companies Mentioned



A-Gas International

Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)

Arkema Sa

Asahi Glass Corporation (AGC)

Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd

Daikin Industries Limited

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Gas Servei S.A.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Harp International

Honeywell International Inc.

Mexichem

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

Oz-Chill Refrigerants

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Refrigerants Market By Type



7 Refrigerants Market, By Application



8 Refrigerants Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4qhpg7/refrigerant

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716