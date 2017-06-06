

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday following the pullback seen in the previous session.



Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid by 3.5 basis points to 2.147 percent.



The ten-year yield more than offset the 2.3 basis point increase seen on Monday, falling to its lowest closing level in almost seven months.



Treasuries benefited from concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East amid news Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.



The four Arab nations recalled their ambassadors from Qatar and closed all land, sea and air borders, accusing the energy-rich nation of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.



President Donald Trump appeared to take credit for the diplomatic crisis in a series of posts to Twitter, pointing to his recent trip to the Middle East.



'So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off,' Trump tweeted. 'They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!'



The news out of the Middle East added to uncertainty ahead of key events later this week, including the U.K. election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony.



Nonetheless, trading activity was somewhat subdued, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar remains relatively quiet on Wednesday, potentially leading to choppy trading ahead of several key events on Thursday.



