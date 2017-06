WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Macy's (M) have shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Tuesday, with the department store operator slumping by 7.5 percent. With the drop, Macy's has fallen to a six-year intraday low.



Macy's came under pressure after Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet warned the company's 2017 gross margin is trending about 60 to 80 basis points below last year.



