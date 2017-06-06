For the fourth year in a row, Northside Festival will feature several Dutch creatives in the fields of content, innovation and music.

A selection of Dutch entrepreneurs, innovators and artists from a wide array of disciplines are participating in Northside Festival. The Netherlands is a founding country partner of Northside, and has consistently added an abundance of knowledge and talent to the festival.

"During this collaboration, the Dutch participation is strongly represented in Williamsburg by a wide array of disciplines, from music to tech to innovators," said Scott Stedman, co-founder of Northside Media Group. "The Dutch were the first to enhance our partnership, emphasizing the international component of this incredible creative exchange."

Cultural Attaché, Jan Kennis adds, "Over the past years Northside developed into a serious player in the North American field of innovation, media and music. I am happy we could partner with them early on and I am curious and excited to see where it will go in the upcoming years."

Music

During Northside Festival, Amber Arcades will showcase her new songs and introduce American audiences to her lightly psychedelic guitar pop with baroque and krautrock influences. Her album "Fading Lines," which was released via Heavenly in June 2016, was made in Brooklyn with The Green Men producer Ben Greenberg.

Mixer

Northside Festival and the Consulate General of the Netherlands will collaborate again for a networking event at the McCarren Hotel rooftop on Friday, June 9. Register yourself and come by between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. for drinks in a beautiful setting and mingle with other innovation leaders and festival VIPs. Furthermore, DJ Moods will spin the decks at this inspiring happening.

Innovation

During Northside Innovation, Ricardo van Loenen, co-founder of B. Amsterdam and B. NYC, will participate in the following panel: "Entrepreneurial Cross-Pollination: Connecting Global Tech Ecosystems." A diverse panel of NYC- based and European entrepreneurship leaders will discuss the impact of the international community on the robustness of NYC's tech ecosystem. The panelists will share their experience helping European companies expand to the US/NYC market and share insights on key issues and opportunities facing NYC as it further strengthens its status as the global tech hub. The panel takes place in the Wythe Screening Room on Wednesday, June 7 at 10.30 a.m.

Circus Family's TRIPH installation

Circus Family will display the TRIPH installation at the Williamsburg Hotel TNT Content Stage during the Northside festival. "Circus Family consists of a family of audiovisual designers with a passion for bringing challenging projects to life, using design, moving image, music and interactive technology. The interactive installation TRIPH consists of modular shapes containing programmable LED lights. Each shape is built with separate blocks. The shapes are made of wood, fabric and mirrors. Inside the interior of the shapes are controllable LED strips and sensors that measure movement."

Join all things Dutch during Northside Festival. Celebrate with us in Brooklyn!

Made possible by Dutch Culture USA (a program of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in New York) and Northside Festival Brooklyn.

