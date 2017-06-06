Terminal Management System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2023 - Increased Use of Centralized Systems For Standardization of Terminal Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Terminal Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.
The terminal management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2017 and 2023
A few major factors driving the market include integrated safety and security solutions to enhance the level of automation at a terminal and increased use of centralized systems for standardization of terminal operations. However, the lack of technical expertise is a restraining factor for this market.
The market for services is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness for installing automation solutions and the need for providing services, such as training and maintenance, to improve the operational efficiency of terminals and make them more efficient.
The market for chemicals vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The key reason contributing to the growth of the chemicals vertical in the terminal management system market is the growing need for developing potential digital technologies for capitalization and value creation.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Agidens International Nv
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Management Ag
- General Atomics Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Implico Group
- Koninklijke Vopak N.V.
- Offspring International Limited
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Ag
- Toptech Systems, Inc.
- Triple Point Technology, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Terminal Management System Market, By Project Type
8 Terminal Management System Market, By Offering
9 Terminal Management System Market, By Vertical
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
