TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Dragon Legend Entertainment (Canada) Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, Dragon Legend Entertainment will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.

Date: Effective immediately, June 6, 2017

Symbol: DLE

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

To unsubscribe, click here.

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



