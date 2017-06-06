TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 8, 2017 for the 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of Euro Sun (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and approved the Company's rolling stock option plan. A total of 27.5% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Euro Sun were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 6, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote:

----------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld ----------------------------------------------------------------- Stan Bharti 98.74% 1.26% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Guy Charette 92.30% 7.70% ----------------------------------------------------------------- David C. Danziger 92.34% 7.66% ----------------------------------------------------------------- G. Scott Moore 99.72% 0.28% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Justin Reid 99.25% 0.75% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Matthew Simpson 92.28% 7.72% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Tagliamonte 99.67% 0.33% -----------------------------------------------------------------

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders voted 90% in favour of the approval of the Company's stock option plan and all unallocated options, rights and entitlements thereunder, with 10% of shareholders voting against the plan.

Euro Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

