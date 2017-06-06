

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Computer security software maker Kaspersky has filed an anti-trust complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission.



Kaspersky alleges that the Redmond, Washington-based software behemoth is using its market dominance to persuade Windows 10 users to use its own anti-virus software Windows Defender.



'These actions by Microsoft lead to a lower level of protection for users, a limitation on their right to choose, and financial losses both for users and security solutions manufacturers,' Kaspersky said.



The European Commission confirmed that it has received the complaint. Kaspersky has also filed a complaint with the German Federal Cartel Office. Kaspersky had initially filed a complaint with Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX