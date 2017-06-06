Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% by 2021 - Increase in Use of NIRS During Process Monitoring - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global near infrared spectroscopy market to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is transition toward cloud-based technologies. Compact and high-performance NIRS devices enhance applications where in-situ measurements provide value for individual users and companies. The linking of NIRS to cloud databases over wi-fi or Bluetooth through a mobile device give full predictive capabilities of the laboratory.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in use of nirs during process monitoring. Process monitoring involves the evaluation of each step of the manufacturing process in industries. For instance, in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, good knowledge about the manufacturing process results in adherence to safety, provides better yields, and reduces the quantity of waste generated. Process monitoring controls the different phases of processes, resulting in improved quality of drug production, reduces the number of rejected batches and the time to market.

Key vendors



Agilent Technologies

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



ABB

Brimrose

BÜCHI Labortechnik

Foss

Lumex Instruments

Metrohm

Ocean Optics

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Zeltex



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market segmentation by product type



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

