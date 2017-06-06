

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Louisville, Kentucky-based Creation Gardens Inc., has announced a voluntary recall of about 22,832 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cut products due to a possible contamination of E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.



The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.



The products included in the recall have establishment number 'EST. 7914' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.



The company discovered contamination problem on June 5, 2017, when plant inspectors notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service of two positive E. coli test results.



E.Coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Although, most people recover within a week some can develop kidney failure. Proper food preparation and good hygiene can greatly decrease chances of developing an intestinal infection from E.Coli.



