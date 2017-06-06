$53.78 Billion Cloud Managed Services Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Managed Services Market by Service Type , Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The cloud managed services market is expected to grow from USD 27.15 Billion in 2017 to USD 53.78 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

Increasing ICT spending and growing trend of big data analytics, increasing adoption of managed services by SMEs, and need for companies to focus on their core business are the major drivers of this market.



Mobility services and security services are the fastest growing managed service in the market. The proliferation of mobile devices and trend of BYOD in various organizations has made companies to seek for services that could help them to manage these devices along with the data generated through it, for better utilization and security need. Moreover, IoT adoption and big data trend has led to sudden requirement of data security due to which, managed security services is witnessing high demand among customers. Moreover, these requirements have led SMEs to opt and demand for managed services and focus on their core business to incur better results.



Private cloud-based deployments is gaining high traction in the market as it provides better control of the data and can reduce the risk of loss of data and issues connected to the regulatory compliance. Moreover, due its seamless benefits such as organization control, cost and energy efficiency, and improved reliability, companies prefer to deploy private cloud in their environment.



Large enterprises had the highest market size, whereas, SMEs are expected to gain high traction of cloud managed service during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs have resource crunch and need to manage their processes with limited budget. Managed services help them to outsource their less important activities and focus on their core business requirements. Furthermore, security and compliance, reduction in downtime are some of the major benefits small enterprises are experiencing through the adoption of managed services.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Trend of Cloud Analytics and Big Data

Increasing Adoption of Managed Services in SMES

Need to Focus on Enterprise Mobility

Restraints



Concern Over Cloud Security and Privacy

Inefficiency of Cloud Managed Service Flow

Opportunities



Rise in Adoption of Cloud

Increasing Need for Managed Services

New Business Proportions

Challenges



Limited Availability of It Experts in Cloud

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, By Service Type



8 Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, By Deployment Type



9 Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Cloud Managed Services Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Accenture PLC

Centurylink

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Civica

DXC Technology

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huwaei Technologies

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise)

