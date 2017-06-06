Medium-chain Triglycerides Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - Analysis By Fatty Acid Type, Application, Source, Form & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The medium-chain triglycerides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to reach USD 809.3 Million by 2022. The market for medium-chain triglycerides is driven by the rising demand for nutritional food and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

The global market is segmented, on the basis of type of fatty acids, in to caprylic acid, caproic acid, capric acid, and lauric acid. The caprylic acid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by capric acid, in the medium-chain triglycerides market. Factors such as increasing incorporation of medium-chain triglycerides as alternatives to regular fats in diets, rising health concerns among consumers, and natural and safe nature of ingredients have played an important role in shaping the demand for medium-chain triglycerides.

In this study, the medium-chain triglycerides market is segmented, on the basis of different applications, into nutritional diet, infant formula, sport drinks, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others (which include flavors, fragrances, and industrial). The nutritional diet segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to its various health benefits such as weight management and improved cognitive functioning, followed by the personal care segment. Infant formula is projected to be fastest-growing segment between 2017 and 2022.

Medium-chain triglycerides have many health benefits for the human body that include increase rate of burning fats & calories and easy absorption by the body. Due to these reasons, medium-chain triglycerides are gaining popularity among athletes and bodybuilders to enhance their performance. Low-carb or ketogenic diets are efficient ways of weight reduction; medium-chain triglycerides can be added in such diets as they produce ketones. As these triglycerides are natural and easily absorbed in the body, they are often used to treat malnutrition. Their supplements are also useful in cases of diarrhea, steatorrhea, and patients undergoing stomach or bowel surgery.

