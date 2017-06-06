According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global curcumin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11%.

This research report titled 'Global Curcumin Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global curcumin market is anticipated to observe a significant growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics applications. Curcumin is mainly obtained from the rhizomes of turmeric. The production of turmeric is largely concentrated in APAC, especially in India and China.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global curcumin market into four major segments by the application. They are:

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Cosmetics

Others

The top three segments based on the application for the global curcumin market are discussed below:

Global curcumin market for pharmaceuticals

Curcumin is one of the widely used phytochemical ingredients in pharmaceutical products. It is preferred in pharmaceutical products due to its exceptional medicinal and phytonutrient properties. It is perceived that curcumin is a natural immune system booster and works as a preventive agent against several diseases.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio, "In vitro and in vivo researchers have revealed several novel bioactivities of curcumin such as inhibition of cell proliferation, cell apoptosis, anti-angiogenesis, anti-microbe, anti-cell adhesion, and motility properties. Curcumin is a diet-derived compound, thus devoid of any acute toxic effect

Global curcumin market for food

Curcumin is widely used in most of the yellow colored food products. It provides a bright and orange-yellow color to them. The decent color stability of curcumin makes it preferred in food products. Curcumin easily dissolves in alcohols and oils, which increases its consumption in food application.

"Curcumin is very helpful for high cholesterol conditions. It aids in the reduction of low-density lipoproteins, which is extremely important for overweight individuals. It also provides protection against various age-linked degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, and cataract," says Ajay.

Global curcumin market for cosmetics

Curcumin has been used as a beauty ingredient in cosmetic products for centuries. It is an economical and herbal component to cure several acne and skin problems. Curcumin is widely used in cosmetic applications for the treatment of acne, wrinkles, stretch marks, signs of aging, burns, cracked heels, skin conditions, hair dandruff, and scalp problems.

Curcumin can be easily found in cosmetic products such as skin creams, facial masks for oily and dry skin, facial hair removers, and hair creams to prevent hair loss, face scrubs to remove dead skins, aging skin solutions to reduce tanning and skin pigmentation, and in hair dyes.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ARJUNA NATURAL EXTRACTS

Biomax

HINDUSTAN MINT AGRO PRODUCTS

SVagrofood

Synthite Industries

