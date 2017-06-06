Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market by End User, Component, Platform & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market by End User (Civil & Defense), Component (Scanning Head, Processing & Control Electronics, Display), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The IRST system market is estimated to be USD 4.47 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. Increasing need for enhanced situational awareness and enhanced security and immunity over radars are the major factors expected to drive the market in the coming years.

On the basis of end user, the IRST system market has been segmented into civil and defense. The defense segment leads the market in terms of market size, and is expected to continue to lead over the next five years. The use of passive situation awareness system by defense forces is growing at a rapid pace across the globe. Growth of the defense segment is mainly attributed to the rising number of aircraft modernization programs, increasing procurement of military equipment, and rise in defense budgets globally.

On the basis of platform, the IRST system market has been segmented into airborne, naval, land, and others. The airborne segment leads the market in terms of market size, is expected to continue to lead over the next five years, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the airborne segment at a high rate is attributed to increase in defense aircraft modernization programs and use of better passive systems to search and detect in airborne platforms.



Companies Mentioned



Aselsan A.S.

HGH Systemes Infrarouges 111

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall Ag

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

Tonbo Imaging Private Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market, By End User



8 Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market, By Component



9 Infrared Search & Track (IRST) System Market, By Platform



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dr4t82/infrared_search

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716