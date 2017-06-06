Representatives of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will speak at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Cedric Prouvé, Group President, International and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation on Tuesday, June 13th at 10:30 a.m. Paris Time (4:30 a.m. ET) at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives,Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

