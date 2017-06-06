Empire State Building Exclusive 4th Of July Celebration

Expansive Views of Fireworks with Food and Open Bar

NEW YORK, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 4, 2017, the Empire State Building (ESB) will host the Ultimate 4th of July celebration from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. This exclusive annual event offers breathtaking views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from the world-famous 86th floor open-air Observatory with an open bar and light hors d'oeuvres.

The Observatory will be closed to the general public from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. to provide ticket holders an exclusive premium experience. TV screens and speakers on the 86th floor will allow guests to tune into the broadcast presentation. Ticket holders will also be given VIP private access to the 80th Floor "Dare to Dream" exhibit for a reception, including hors d'oeuvres and premium open bar served by STATE Grill and Bar, the fine dining restaurant located at ESB on 33rd Street.

Tickets are $350 each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be purchased or gifted online at www.empirestatebuilding.com/july4 or in advance at the ESB ticket office.

The Empire State Building Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EmpireStateBuilding) will also give fans a chance to win one (1) pair of tickets to this exclusive event. Followers of the ESB Facebook page will be asked to describe why they should win the opportunity to view the Independence Day fireworks from this one-of-a-kind vantage point. The contest ends on Friday, June 9 at noon ET, and the winner will be announced on Monday, June 12, via ESB's social media channels.

In addition to hosting the Ultimate 4th of July celebration, the ESB will shine its world-famous tower lights in dynamic red, white and blue flourishes on July 4.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2017, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 708,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479871/Empire_State_Realty_Trust_Inc_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520442/Empire_State_Building_Logo.jpg