Global Healthcare Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021 - Witnessing Huge Investment in Technologies - Research and Markets

The global healthcare logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is provision of end-to-end integrated services. Several cold chain service providers have recently started to offer end-to-end integrated services, such as road, air, rail, and ocean transportation and warehousing to end-users in the global healthcare logistics market. Logistic vendors are providing cold chain management services to end-user customers and participating in their decision-making processes. Many logistic service providers offer end-to-end cold chain management services, such as inventory management, order scheduling, order forecasting, warehousing, and delivery management.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased investment in technology. The market is witnessing huge investments in technologies, such as IT solutions, which enable the streamlining of logistics. With further sophistication and advances in technology, the market is expected to exhibit tremendous potential for growth.

Key vendors



DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

KUEHNE+NAGEL

CEVA Holdings

FedEx



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2g7kvp/global_healthcare

