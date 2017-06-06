sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.06.2017 | 23:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Healthcare Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021 - Witnessing Huge Investment in Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global healthcare logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is provision of end-to-end integrated services. Several cold chain service providers have recently started to offer end-to-end integrated services, such as road, air, rail, and ocean transportation and warehousing to end-users in the global healthcare logistics market. Logistic vendors are providing cold chain management services to end-user customers and participating in their decision-making processes. Many logistic service providers offer end-to-end cold chain management services, such as inventory management, order scheduling, order forecasting, warehousing, and delivery management.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased investment in technology. The market is witnessing huge investments in technologies, such as IT solutions, which enable the streamlining of logistics. With further sophistication and advances in technology, the market is expected to exhibit tremendous potential for growth.

Key vendors

  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post DHL
  • KUEHNE+NAGEL
  • CEVA Holdings
  • FedEx

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2g7kvp/global_healthcare

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire