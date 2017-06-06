The Tentamus Group announced today that they have purchased a majority stake in SYMBIOTIC RESEARCH, LLC (SR). Tentamus Group GmbH is a global product testing and safety group with more than 30 locations worldwide. Abgar Barseyten, CEO of Tentamus Group says, "We are in the lab business. As our slogan says 'Labs for Life.' Our labs throughout the globe align well with agrochemical testing, product analysis, etc. Our goal is to capture at least a top 3 position of the global agrochemical CRO market by 2020 through organic growth and some add-on acquisitions. Symbiotic Research is a C-14 licensed laboratory offering unique R&D services involving metabolism and E-Fate, which are limited in number, plus the name is synonymous with quality throughout the world, especially in Europe and North America. Therefore, we wanted to join forces."

Symbiotic Research is located in the International Trade Center, Mount Olive, New Jersey. Dan Safarpour, Ph.D., founder and CEO states, "We have come a long way in our core business of Metabolism and E-Fate. We have always strived to maintain quality work by hiring quality team members from global agrochemical R&D facilities, and hiring top notch junior scientists fresh from college and molding them to our culture. Our growth in the past two years has been exponential. However, as a business we still need to be able to expand our services while maintaining healthy growth. The marriage of Symbiotic Research with a conglomerate such as Tentamus Group who wishes to expand its agribusiness in the world is music to my ears in the sense that I don't have to grow to areas that are outside of my expertise. Moving forward, those missing divisions will be either built organically by cash injection from Tentamus or by acquisition. At Symbiotic our motto has always been 'Growth Through Quality' and this will help us reach that goal while maintaining 'Quality.'"

About Symbiotic Research Services

SR is a contract research organization (CRO) which is licensed to conduct research with C-14 materials. SR has been inspected by US-EPA, licensed and inspected by NJ-DEP division of Radioactive Materials as well as licensed and inspected by USDA for importing controlled soil. SR is a fully GLP compliant laboratory and over the years has expanded its services beyond Metabolism and E-Fate into product chemistry, formulation analysis and Residue Chemistry. SR is located at 350 Clark Drive, Mount Olive, NJ 07828. Telephone (973) 426-9900.

www.SymbioticResearch.com

About Tentamus Group

Tentamus Group is a global product and safety group with a core presence in Europe, China and the USA. Accredited and licensed globally (including FDA, USDA, FTC, GLP, ISO) Tentamus tests, audits and consults everything concerning matters involving the human body (food feed, pharmaceuticals medical, agrochemicals, cosmetics, agriculture environment and nutraceutical supplement). The US Headquarter is located at 10524 Spotsylvania Ave. Ste 102, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Telephone (630) 488-7434.

www.tentamus.com

