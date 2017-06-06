According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification marketis projected to grow to USD 4.19 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global DNA Purification Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

DNA purification is the process of isolation of DNA from a sample for further use in biological investigations, such as gene sequencing. DNA purification is important for determining the unique characteristics of a DNA molecule, such as its size, shape, and function. The DNA purification market is a niche market with limited end-users and is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global DNA purification market into the following segments:

Life science research laboratories

Clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global DNA purification market are discussed below:

Life science research laboratories

"DNA purification is a key requirement for a variety of processes in life science research laboratories, such as genetic engineering, gene cloning, and genetic modification. Currently, the increasing government support for the genetic engineering of plants is driving the market growthsays Krishna Venkataramani, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipment research.

The high demand for DNA purification in the life science research laboratories is responsible for the market dominance of the segment. The market segment occupied a majority 53% of the overall shares in 2016 and is projected to grow swiftly through the forecast period. DNA purification kits are gaining increasing prominence and are expected to add significantly to the market revenue.

Clinical testing laboratories

Purified DNA is required for the diagnosis of certain medical conditions such as cystic fibrosis, sickle-cell anemia, and Huntington's disease among others. The improvements in the DNA purification techniques, enabled by the increased investments in the healthcare sector have led to the establishment of several clinical testing laboratories equipped with sophisticated instruments and kits. Also, the improvement in the DNA purification kits have made it more convenient for use and provides rapid and accurate results. These advancements have resulted in a swift increase in adoption of the DNA purification technology in clinical testing laboratories.

Pharmaceuticals

"DNA purification is widely used in the initial step in manufacturing numerous pharmaceuticals and the discovery and designing of drugs. The development in the pharmaceutical and drug discovery sectors has increased the demand for this marketsays Krishna.

The recombinant gene technology also creates a high demand for DNA purification, since recombination requires purified DNA. For instance, drugs that are related to bovine growth hormone (BGH) and human growth hormone (HGH) are made with purified DNA sample. Moreover, the rise in complex genetic disorders will ensure the higher use of DNA purification by the end-users, thereby affecting the market positively.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Illumina

