TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced that it was named as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens for 2017 by Corporate Knights, an organization dedicated to encouraging responsible business practices.

The Corporate Knights' 16th annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens list ranks Canada's top corporate citizens based on environmental, social and governance indicators. To compile the ranking, Corporate Knights assesses companies on various metrics including greenhouse gas, water and waste productivity; health and safety performance; and leadership diversity.

"We are honoured to be recognized by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens for the fourth consecutive year," said Todd Melendy, Vice President, Sustainability and Compliance, Celestica. "We are proud of the progress we are making to advance our sustainability strategy. Our achievements are a direct result of the dedication from our 26,000 employees around the globe who continue to collaborate with our customers, suppliers and local communities to drive positive change."

Celestica ranked 24 out of 50 companies included on the list. For more information about Celestica's sustainability strategy and performance, please visit the company's sustainability section on their website at www.celestica.com. To view the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list, please visit www.corporateknights.com.

About Celestica

Celestica is dedicated to delivering end-to-end product lifecycle solutions to drive our customers' success. Through our simplified global operations network and information technology platform, we are solid partners who deliver informed, flexible solutions that enable our customers to succeed in the markets they serve. Committed to providing a truly differentiated customer experience, our agile and adaptive employees share a proud history of demonstrated expertise and creativity that provides our customers with the ability to overcome complex challenges.

