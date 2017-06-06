PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union welcomes two new branch managers to their eastern Wisconsin locations, Teresa O'Brien as the Oak Creek Branch Manager and Dan Dzikowski as the Cudahy Branch Manager. Both new managers have impressive backgrounds within the financial industry and will play essential roles on their TruStone Financial teams.

Teresa joins TruStone Financial with nearly 20 years of financial institution experience from her tenure at an Illinois-based credit union. "Teresa brings a wealth of credit union knowledge and management experience to our Oak Creek branch," stated Kacie Osten, Director of Wisconsin Branches.

Dan is highly qualified as well with more than 25 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, Dan served as TruStone Financial's Assistant Branch Manager in Cudahy. Regarding Dan's promotion, Kacie remarked, "Dan's dedication and commitment to our membership during his previous role as the Assistant Branch Manager will serve him well in his new role. We are thrilled to have Dan lead his team."

The Oak Creek branch is located at 2121 East Rawson Avenue. Also in Wisconsin, the Cudahy branch is located at 5570 S. Packard Avenue. Both neighborhood credit union locations offer a full selection of convenient banking services and solutions.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.19 billion and exceeding 105,433 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/6/11G140560/Images/Teresa_O_Brien-3a53e6771c0bb0d6ae2e656e7a56f400.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/6/11G140560/Images/Dan_Dzikowski-4df57c6d538bb3d69583bf99f45d54b1.jpg

Contact:

Katie Grindeland

Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002

Email contact

