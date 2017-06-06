Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 2 June 2017 and 5 June 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann T. Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market sale of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $29.200 Volume: 2,965 Total: $86,578 Price: $29.202 Volume: 100 Total: $2,920.20 Price: $29.205 Volume: 902 Total: $26,342.91 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: $29.201 Volume: 3,967 Total: $115,841.11 f) Date of the transaction 2 June 2017 e) Place of the transaction NYSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann T. Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market sale of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $29.20 Volume: 2,533 Total: $73,963.60 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 5 June 2017 e) Place of the transaction NYSE

