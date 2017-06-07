

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year, slowing from 1.1 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see May results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in April, the index score was 51.9.



New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for manufacturing volume and activity; they were down 1.8 percent and up 0.8 percent, respectively, in the three months prior.



Japan will see preliminary April data for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to show a score of 104.3, down from 105.5. The coincident is pegged at 117.5, up from 114.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX