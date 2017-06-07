Technavio analysts forecast the global rugged handheld devices marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006027/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global rugged handheld devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalrugged handheld devicesmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

The market is witnessing an accelerating growth rate in the rugged handheld devices market due to the large-scale technological integration in the end-user segments. The majority of the revenue is derived from the handheld mobile computer segment, which consists of rugged smartphones and PDAs. The different applications of end-users with respect to the rugged product integration with the business can be carried out and achieved by consumer-grade devices that are not rugged.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global rugged handheld devicesmarket:

Declining prices of rugged handheld devices

One of the major challenges faced by the vendors is low order quantity from individual end-users, owing to the high initial investment costs. Although the overall cost of ownership is less for rugged electronics over the course of use, the initial cost of procurement is high. However, due to the increasing awareness and increased use, the ASPs are expected to decline during the forecast period.

Chetan Raj, a lead computing devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "The rugged mobile computers have similar end-user applications when compared to rugged scanners owing to the technological bundling of scanner functions. This enables multitasking, computing, and connectivity along with scanning functionality within a single device. Rugged handheld air quality monitor segments will witness the highest drop in prices owing to their increasing popularity in the oil and gas and industrial HVAC sectors.

Dominance of semi-rugged handheld devices in the market

The rugged handhelds that are used in most end-user applications are mainly used in extreme conditions. Most of the end-user functions can be carried out by non-rugged handheld devices, and the end-users often depend on aftermarket shockproof cases and covers to extend the life of the products. For the prolonged applications of handhelds in extreme environments, end-users depend on semi-rugged handheld devices available in the market.

"The vendors also incur lower costs in making semi-rugged handheld devices, especially semi-rugged mobile computers. As consumer-grade devices are cheaper, the cost of integrating semi-ruggedness into commercial electronic devices is also lower than the prices of their fully and ultra-rugged counterparts," adds Chetan.

Growing need for data analytics and real-time computing among the end-users

The growing use of rugged handheld devices for data recording, analysis, and real-time computing in end-user segments such as industrial and consumer end-user segments has highly influenced the growth of the market. The end-user applications of rugged handheld devices for data analysis and real-time computing include raw material procurement analytics, storage analytics, and production capacity and machinery management for manufacturing facilities.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Receipt Printers Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Lock Market 2017-2021

Global Dosimetry Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displayssensors, and lighting. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com