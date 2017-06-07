TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $300,000 through the issuance to an accredited investor, of a convertible debenture of principal amount of $300,000 bearing interest of 10% per annum and having an expiry date that is three months following its issuance. No finder's fee was paid by the Corporation in connection with the Offering.

All underlying securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month statutory hold period in Canada.

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Corporation is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

