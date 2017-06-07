SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the measurement and analytics company that empowers the advertising industry to invest with confidence and activate consumers everywhere, today announced that it was chosen by IPG Mediabrands as its preferred partner for media quality solutions. All IPG Mediabrands clients will now have direct access to IAS technology enabling them to confidently deliver their digital marketing campaigns away from brand risk, ad fraud, and within highly viewable environments.

Due to the current socio-political climate, there has been a heightened focus on issues such as brand safety and fraud. More brands in Australia and New Zealand are finding themselves in situations where their media buys are at risk due to brand safety concerns, ad fraud, and non-viewable impressions. To better understand these issues and provide best-in-class solutions to their clients, IPG Mediabrands conducted a significant review of the market, and media quality vendors within it, to address the challenges their customers faced. After this review, it was determined that IAS was the market leader and would be their preferred partner moving forward.

"When assessing media quality providers, we were searching for a true partner who could provide a holistic media quality solution to address the challenges our clients face," says Maria Grivas, Chief Digital Officer at UM Australia. "After our review, it was clear that IAS's solution was the most comprehensive in market and we look forward to partnering to improve media quality across the board for our customers and the industry."

"We're proud to have been selected as the preferred partner for IPG Mediabrands," says James Diamond, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, at Integral Ad Science. "With marketers demanding independent, third-party measurement, we applaud all members of our industry who take steps to ensure a more transparent ecosystem for all."

For more information on how to partner with or enable Integral Ad Science solutions, please email infoanz@integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global measurement and analytics company that builds verification, optimization, and analytics solutions to empower the advertising industry to invest with confidence and activated consumers everywhere, on every device. We solve the most pressing problems for brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies by verifying that every impression has the opportunity to be effective, optimizing towards opportunities to consistently improve results, and analyzing digital's impact on consumer actions. Built on data science and engineering, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in twelve countries. Our growth and innovation have been recognized in Inc. 500, Crain's Fast 50, Forbes America's Most Promising Companies, and I-COM's Smart Data Marketing Technology Company. Learn more at www.integralads.com.

