Today, the Government of Canada welcomed the passage of Bill C-7 by the Senate. This legislation will create a new labour relations regime for Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) members and reservists.

Under Bill C-7, RCMP regular members and reservists will be provided with a process to choose whether they wish to be represented by an employee organization independent from RCMP management. We consulted with regular members and jurisdictions contracting with the RCMP in developing this regime.

The legislation passed today addresses concerns previously raised in the Senate by increasing the scope of issues that can be bargained. These amendments will allow the employer and any future RCMP member bargaining agent to engage in meaningful discussions in good faith on topics of importance to RCMP members and reservists, such as harassment, that were excluded from collective bargaining under the original version of Bill C-7.

"I applaud the Senate's passage of Bill C-7 today. This Bill advances the Charter-protected rights of RCMP members and reservists to bargain collectively by creating a labour relations framework that reflects the unique character of the RCMP as a national police force. It will ensure any future bargaining agent can engage in meaningful discussions with the employer on issues that are important to its members."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our government is committed to restoring fair and balanced labour laws while acknowledging the important role of unions in Canada. We have now put in place an historic labour relations framework for the dedicated and proud members of the RCMP to support their collective bargaining rights."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

