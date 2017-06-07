Entire ecosystem of tech industry represented; from self-driving vehicles to AR/VR

CES Asia 2017 opens today showcasing the latest in global tech innovation to the Asian marketplace. More than 450 exhibitors from 22 countries, regions and territories will launch products this week as the industry comes together across a show floor spanning 40,000 gross square meters. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.

From self-driving vehicles to augmented and virtual reality, the entire ecosystem of the tech industry is here at CES Asia 2017. Top executives from Huawei, Microsoft, Baidu, JD.com and LeVision Pictures will share their insights on the future of technology on the CES Asia keynote stage. Tech leaders will highlight unparalleled innovations across a multitude of industries ranging from sports and artificial intelligence (AI) to big data and mobility.

"Energy and excitement are in the air as CES Asia 2017 opens its doors revealing the future of consumer technology in this dynamic region," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "The show is buzzing with the ground-breaking technologies representing the full expanse of the industry. We've brought together leaders from nearly every facet of consumer tech from global brands to startups. CES Asia is home to the next generation of technology that is changing the world for the better."

Pre-show events included a news conference by Mercedes-Benz, which took the opportunity to highlight the athleticism of their S-Class Sedan and their AMG GT Concept car. The strong, powerful S-Class sedan was touted as the standard for vehicles of the future, while the AMG GT Concept car balanced performance with efficiency, allowing drivers to experience both relaxation and dynamism.

This year's show includes several new special events and exhibits including:

Four new product categories : Augmented Reality (AR), Drones, Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR).

: Augmented Reality (AR), Drones, Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR). Expanded Self-Driving Experience BMW, Continental and Baidu will showcase the future of vehicle tech and allow attendees to experience the technology firsthand.

BMW, Continental and Baidu will showcase the future of vehicle tech and allow attendees to experience the technology firsthand. Five Halls of Exhibits CES Asia 2017 expands into Hall N5 as the show continues to grow.

CES Asia 2017 expands into Hall N5 as the show continues to grow. CES Asia Innovation Awards Top tech products across 19 product categories.

Top tech products across 19 product categories. Startup Park Stage (SNIEC, Hall N4) New dedicated stage showcases a flash pitch competition by Johnson Johnson and presentations from startup group organizers La French Tech, Shenzhen Valley Ventures and ZJ Park among others.

The CES Asia Conference Program will address pressing industry topics including sustainability, drone policy, the growing Chinese tech industry and future technology trends. Major news conferences will be held throughout this week at CES Asia with product announcements and breaking company news.

CES Asia 2017 runs through Friday at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC) and Kerry Hotel. For the latest news, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

