

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 55 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau and it figures to move lower again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains soft thanks to ongoing geopolitical concerns, although a rebound in the price of crude oil may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index gathered 10.47 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,102.13 after trading between 3,078.79 and 3,102.86. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.69 percent to end at 1,800.93.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.29 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged, Vanke skidded 1.09 percent, Gemdale gained 0.37 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.26 percent and Zijin Mining advanced 0.61 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday before finishing lower.



The Dow dipped 47.81 points or 0.2 percent to 21,136.23, while the NASDAQ slid 20.63 points or 0.3 percent to 6,275.06 and the S&P 500 fell 6.77 points or 0.3 percent to 2,429.33.



The lower close came amid uncertainty ahead of key events later this week, including the U.K. election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's congressional hearing.



Concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East also weighed amid news Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the energy-rich nation of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.



However, energy stocks moved higher on the day amid a rebound by the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery climbed $0.79 to $48.19 a barrel after hitting a low of $46.94 a barrel.



