

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of June 6, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)



Gained 28.16% to close Tuesday's (June 6) trading at $3.30.



News: The Company announced the characteristics of early subjects in its pivotal study of ELAD system in severe alcoholic hepatitis.



As of May 9, 2017, 67 subjects were enrolled, out of a total anticipated cohort of at least 150 subjects.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The top line data from a phase III study of ELAD System in subjects with severe alcoholic hepatitis, dubbed VTL-308, are anticipated around mid-2018.



2. Egalet Corporation (EGLT)



Gained 17.02% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.75.



News: One of the largest payers in the United States will provide coverage of ARYMO ER, which was approved by the FDA in January of this year for treatment of chronic pain.



Commenting on the developments, Patrick Shea, chief commercial officer of Egalet said, 'Obtaining coverage of ARYMO ER for over 24 million member lives is an important step in the early phase of our launch and removes a barrier to access to healthcare providers and the patients they treat.'



3. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)



Gained 10.16% to close Tuesday's trading at $10.30. This is the fourth straight day of gains.



News: No news



The Company currently has one marketed product Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain.



Recent event:



On June 1, 2017, one of the largest managed care organizations added Xtampza ER to its Medicare Part D formularies. The news sent COLL stock up nearly 12% that day.



4. Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)



Gained 8.90% to close Tuesday's trading at $21.53.



News: The Company has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of The Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC for $21.75 per share in cash.



Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, the affirmative vote in favor of the transaction by holders of a majority of AMRI's outstanding common stock and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and similar laws outside the U.S.



The special meeting of AMRI's stockholders to vote on the transaction is expected to be held in the third quarter of 2017, and, if the transaction is approved, the merger may close shortly thereafter.



5. bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)



Gained 7.56% to close Tuesday's trading at $98.20.



News: Equity researchers at Wedbush have reiterated Ourperform rating on bluebird, with a price target of $100.



Recent event:



On June 5, 2017, the Company reported promising updated results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of bb2121 in 18 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bb2121 is co-developed by bluebird and Celgene.



LOSERS



1. Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)



Lost 15.73% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.59.



News: The Company has priced its public offering of common stock at $4.10 per share.



About 3 million shares of common stock will be sold in the offering, with expected gross proceeds to Aeglea of $12.3 million. The offering is expected to close on June 9, 2017.



2. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)



Lost 12.45% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.39.



News: The Company announced data from Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 dose escalation and cohort expansion study examining the combination of its investigational drug Varlilumab and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo. But investors are not impressed with the results.



The primary objective of the Phase 1 portion of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the combination. The Company noted that the combination of Varlilumab and Opdivo does not add toxicity, can turn some 'immune-cold' tumors hot, and may have clinical benefit, including in some patients who are not likely to respond to monotherapy.



The trial advanced to the Phase 2 portion last April, and it includes cohorts in colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma and glioblastoma. The Phase 2 portion of the study is expected to complete enrollment in early 2018.



3. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS)



Lost 9.75% to close Tuesday's trading at $10.00.



News: The Company announced interim safety and efficacy results from renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer expansion cohorts in its ongoing Phase 1/1b study evaluating CPI-444 as a single agent and in combination with Roche's Tecentriq. But investors didn't find the results exciting.



The findings suggest that CPI-444, both as a single agent and in combination with Tecentriq may induce tumor regression or disease control in the difficult-to-treat populations, says the Company.



4. Merus N.V. (MRUS)



Lost 7.65% to close Tuesday's trading at $16.79.



News: No news



Recent event:



On May 17, 2017, the Company reported promising results from phase 1/2 study of MCLA-128 in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.



Near-term catalysts:



-- An Investigational New Drug application of MCLA-117 for a Phase 1 trial is planned for submission to the FDA during the second half of 2017. -- During the second half of 2017, Merus expects to report topline data from its Part 2 of Phase 1/2 monotherapy trial of MCLA-128 in patients with solid tumors in multiple indications. -- During the second half of 2017, Merus expects to report interim results from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating MCLA-117 in patients with AML. -- By the end of 2017, Merus expects to file a CTA (Clinical Trial Assessment) for a planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MCLA-158 in patients with colorectal cancer.



5. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)



Lost 7.34% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.05.



News: The Company announced new data from Phase 2 study of VB-111 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma on June 5, 2017.



Commenting on the findings, Yael Cohen, MD, Vice President of Clinical Development at VBL Therapeutics, said, 'We are encouraged by the Phase 2 results in rGBM, which also are consistent with the findings from our trials of VB-111 in ovarian cancer and thyroid cancer. The current data support the design of our ongoing Phase 3 GLOBE study in rGBM.'



The pivotal GLOBE study in rGBM, compares VB-111 in combination with Avastin to Avastin alone. The trial is currently being conducted in the US, Canada and Israel.



Near-term catalysts:



-- The company expects an interim analysis of the GLOBE trial to occur in the third quarter of 2017 -- The top-line results from the GLOBE trial are expected in early 2018.



