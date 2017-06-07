

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session, tracking the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Investors are cautious ahead of key political and economic events on Thursday.



In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 34.94 points or 0.17 percent to 19,944.96, off a low of 19,908.07 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is lower by 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are losing almost 1 percent each.



Shares of Toshiba are advancing almost 3 percent, extending strong gains from the previous session.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 0.2 percent and Honda is down 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is rising 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is gaining more than 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is rising 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising almost 3 percent and NSK is adding more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is losing almost 3 percent, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Daiwa House Industry are down more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see preliminary April data for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty ahead of key events later this week, including the U.K. election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow dipped 47.81 points or 0.2 percent to 21,136.23, the Nasdaq slid 20.63 points or 0.3 percent to 6,275.06 and the S&P 500 fell 6.77 points or 0.3 percent to 2,429.33.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Tuesday amid speculation recent losses were overdone. WTI crude for July delivery climbed $0.79 or 1.7 percent to close at $48.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



