TOKYO, June 7, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that Colt has selected them to enable and support its large-scale OSS transformation, which will support Colt in the deployment of the next generation of its infrastructure, including virtualization. Colt will leverage Netcracker's future-proof, next-generation OSS and Service Orchestration solution, which is a part of NEC/Netcracker's Agile Virtualization Platform and Practice (AVP).Colt is a global high bandwidth connectivity provider that delivers services to metropolitan small, medium and large enterprises as well as wholesale carriers in nearly 30 countries, through its intelligent, purpose-built, cloud-integrated network, known as the Colt IQ Network.Netcracker's OSS and Service Orchestration solution, a component of NEC/Netcracker's AVP's Hybrid Operations Management solution, will enable Colt to optimize its physical network and quickly monetize new investments. Netcracker's solutions will also prepare Colt's infrastructure for the use of both physical and virtualized environments.NEC/Netcracker's Service Orchestration solution will give Colt the ability to enable new levels of provisioning automation. This will shorten the time it takes to deliver new services to customers, eliminate the risk of provisioning errors brought about by manual processes and give Colt more accurate views into the network in order to provide enhanced support and deliver a superior customer experience."Our customers continue to expect new services to be delivered to them faster, which requires us to optimize our intelligent network and pave the way for fast-growing bandwidth requirements," said Rajiv Datta, CTO at Colt. "We are giving organizations the ability to take control of their connectivity through our SDN-powered On Demand services. With NEC/Netcracker's Service Orchestration solution, we can continue building agility and intelligence through our Colt IQ Network in order to better serve increasingly demanding customers.""The need to orchestrate legacy ecosystems with newly developed and launched virtualized technologies is becoming increasingly popular among service providers around the world as they transform in order to meet evolving customer needs," said Yaniv Zilberman, Vice President of Sales at Netcracker. "Colt is a perfect example of a forward-looking company that understands its need to challenge the status quo, and we look forward to supporting its journey into a next-generation service provider."For more information on Netcracker's next-generation OSS or Orchestration solutions, please contact Joanna Larivee at Joanna.Larivee@Netcracker.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.