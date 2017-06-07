

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Satellite television provider Dish Network has been ordered to pay $280 million in penalties for violations of the National Do Not Call Registry, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation determined that Dish Network violated the FTC's Telemarketing Sales Rule, which includes provisions prohibiting telemarketing calls to phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry, telemarketing calls to persons who have asked a seller not to call them, and provisions prohibiting robocalls. The FTC referred the case to the Department of Justice, which filed suit in 2009.



In her ruling issued yesterday, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough of the Central District of Illinois found that Dish Network violated the do not call laws and invaded the privacy rights of American consumers, and that it knew or should have known that its actions were illegal.



Judge Myerscough also found that Dish Network was liable for the telemarketing violations of its so-called 'retailers'-call centers that sold Dish Network programming by any means necessary.



