

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.4934 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5021.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 5-week high of 0.7544, a 6-day high of 1.0506 and nearly a 3-week high of 1.0146 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7507, 1.0446 and 1.0098, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 82.62 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.12.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.07 against the kiwi, 1.02 against the loonie and 83.00 against the yen.



