

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP), a provider of hybrid cloud data services, announced late Wednesday its plans to expand its strategic alliance with Microsoft (MSFT) to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation for hybrid cloud.



NetApp intends to expand its collaboration with Microsoft to include hybrid cloud data services, built on NetApp's proven ONTAP software. It will deliver enterprise-grade data visibility and insights, data access and control, and data protection and security for customers moving to Microsoft Azure.



According to the company, the collaboration has helped to protect and increase the availability of Microsoft application data assets, and provides a flexible infrastructure to support virtualization and private cloud deployments.



Anthony Lye, senior vice president, Cloud Business Unit, NetApp, 'Enterprises depend on Microsoft's cloud innovation and its broad portfolio of Azure cloud-integrated services to keep them competitive in the fast-moving digital age. This new development in our strategic alliance will extend the reach of NetApp's world-class data services for Azure cloud and support customers as they modernize their businesses and pursue new opportunities for growth.'



