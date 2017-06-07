

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday its plans for a new fulfillment center in the Sunshine State to be located in Miami.



The new center of more than 800,000-square-foot will create over 1,000 full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with Amazon Robotics in a highly technological workplace, the company noted. It will be located at The Carrie Meek International Business Park.



Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The facility will feature innovative technology such as Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in fulfilling customer orders.



The new fulfillment center will bring Amazon's workforce in the Sunshine State to more than 7,500.



Amazon has created more than 4,000 full-time jobs in Florida since first entering the state in 2013. The company recently announced two new fulfillment centers in Jacksonville. With the latest center, Amazon's presence will increase to 10 locations, including fulfillment and sortation centers and Prime Now hubs.



Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one.



Amazon also offers regular full-time employees maternity and parental leave benefits and access to innovative programs.



