

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standard & Poor's maintained the sovereign ratings of the U.S. at 'AA+' with a 'stable' outlook on Wednesday.



The rating agency noted that the diversified and resilient economy, extensive economic policy flexibility, and unique status as the issuer of the world's leading reserve currency are its credit strengths.



Nonetheless, S&P said high general government debt, relatively short-term-oriented policy-making, and uncertainty about policy formulation constrain the ratings.



The net general government debt burden, as a share of GDP, remains twice its 2007 level, S&P noted.



Further, the agency observed that disagreement across and within political parties has limited the government's ability to enact forward-looking legislation.



According to S&P, long-term potential growth in the U.S. has declined and will likely be close to 2 percent, reflecting aging demographics and diminished labor productivity gains over the past decade compared with the postwar average.



As economic and labor market conditions have improved, the Federal Reserve has begun a slow process of normalizing monetary policy. S&P expects the Fed to provide further guidance on how it plans to reduce its balance sheet later this year.



The 'stable' outlook indicates the expectation that long-standing institutional strengths and robust checks and balances will support policy execution and that the inherent economic strengths of the U.S. will continue to offset the government's high level of debt.



