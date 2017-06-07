TechnipFMC (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has entered into a three-year frame agreement with Woodside Energy Ltd in Australia for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) and subsea services, including intervention, installation, and plug and abandonment services.

Under the agreement, TechnipFMC will initially perform installation and RLWI services in the Greater Western Flank Phase 2 (GWF-2) development, located approximately 175 km northwest of Dampier, Western Australia.

TechnipFMC will install subsea trees and deploy its deepwater RLWI stack to perform well intervention services on up to eight subsea wells in the GWF-2 development.

"This is the second RLWI project for TechnipFMC in Australia and builds upon TechnipFMC's 400+ wells of prior RLWI experience in the North Sea. TechnipFMC's RLWI service combines advanced well access and intervention technology with offshore and marine operations capabilities to provide a fully integrated service. We are proud to be selected by Woodside for the provision of vessel-based services," said Barry Glickman, President of Subsea Services for TechnipFMC.

