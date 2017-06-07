Regional Office to Enhance Support for Telecommunications and Media Sectors in East Africa

Intelsat (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced the opening of a new sales office in Nairobi, Kenya. Intelsat's Nairobi office will further enhance the company's responsiveness to its customers, the leading communications services and media companies operating in the East Africa region.

The new office will be managed by industry veteran, Lawrence Mungai. Mr. Mungai brings a wealth of industry experience, working most recently in the telecommunications sector for WestConAfrica. He will work with a team of innovative sales and technical professionals who are well versed in the region's connectivity demands.

"Our decision to open an office in Nairobi reflects our belief that our satellite-enabled broadband solutions can be a catalyst in the region to expand digital inclusion, creating economic growth," said Hans Geldenhuys, Intelsat Managing Sales Director, East Africa Region. "Kenya is the business hub of East Africa. Nairobi and our Westlands office location is close to several of our existing customers and offers an outstanding base from which to share our technology and insights with our customers. Under Lawrence Mungai's leadership, our customers in the region can expect outstanding responsiveness, collaboration and tailored solutions that meet the connectivity needs of businesses operating in East Africa."

Working closely with our regional customers and partners, East Africa is poised to benefit from the innovative broadband connectivity solutions coming to market. In particular, Intelsat launched its next generation Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellite platform in 2016. Intelsat 33e, the second EpicNG satellite, began to serve Africa in January 2017. As the largest provider of commercial satellite services to the African continent with twenty two satellites, Intelsat seeks to further bridge the digital divide by driving innovation across the satellite ecosystem and providing solutions that address complex communications challenges facing wireless infrastructure, banking and enterprise networks. With over 16 million African households receiving direct-to-home services broadcast by Intelsat assets, and 25 state broadcasters on the continent using Intelsat to deliver programming, the company plans further expansion of its African media business, especially as the continent achieves its digital ambitions.

Since first arriving in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1965, Intelsat has implemented robust and state of the art training and certification programs to assist telecommunications professionals living in Africa accelerate the adoption of satellite connectivity across the continent. The company plans to replicate its efforts in the Nairobi office, offering Intelsat Institute training and certification programs for installation technicians and network design engineers.

The Intelsat East Africa office can be contacted via email at Sales.africa@intelsat.com.

