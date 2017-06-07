

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Cabinet office is slated to release Japan's preliminary leading economic indicator data for April at 1:00 am ET Wednesday. The preliminary reading for leading index was 105.5 in March.



Ahead of the data, the yen showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the yen fell against the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc.



As of 12:55 am ET, the yen was trading at 123.45 against the euro, 141.35 against the pound, 113.76 against the Swiss franc and 109.59 against the U.S. dollar.



